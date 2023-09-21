Neighborhood Council 4 meets Sept. 28

Neighborhood Council 4 meets at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Heritage Baptist Church, 900 52nd St. N.

Agenda items include a public safety levy presentation and neighborhood concerns.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

More information on NC4, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

