MDT seeking comments on carbon reduction strategy

The Montana Department of Transportation has developed a draft Carbon Reduction Strategy, which is now available for public review and comment.

The National Carbon Reduction Program was signed into law as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and authorizes funding for states to advance projects that will reduce carbon emissions from transportation sources, according to MDT.

Under the law, each state must develop a statewide CRS in consultation with local metropolitan planning organizations and in support of federal goals. The Montana CRS represents the collaborative efforts of MDT and the MPOs of Billings, Great Falls and Missoula.

The Montana CRS provides a baseline summary of carbon emissions associated with Montana transportation and presents localized strategies. These strategies would be funded by the CRP, and include recommendations for implementation and monitoring efforts. The document is intended to assist transportation officials in making future project and program decisions to reduce carbon emissions, according to MDT.

MDT welcomes public comments on the draft document, which is available here through Sept. 27.

Comments may be submitted online or by contacting Vicki Crnich at 406-444-7653 or vcrnich@mt.gov.

Indicate comments are for the Montana Carbon Reduction Strategy.

After considering public comments, a final version of the CRS will be posted to the website.

