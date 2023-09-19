Utility projects to close some downtown streets, alleys temporarily

The city contracted with United Materials for the replacement of water mains on 3rd Avenue North from Park Drive to 3rd Street; and 7th Avenue North from Park Drive to 9th Street; and on Park Drive from 5th Avenue North to 7th Avenue North.

Effective immediately and for one week, 6th Street North will be closed to traffic between 6th Avenue North and 8th Avenue North.

United Materials will provide barricades and detour signs in the area for traffic routing.

For more information, contact Jeremy Daul with United Materials at 406-453-7692 or Matt Proud with the city at 406-771-1258.

The city has contracted with Capcon LLC., for a stormwater manhole project which at 1st Alley North from 4th Street N to 5th Street N.

The construction activity will require temporary closure of the alley.

The contractor will be working in this area Sept. 19-26.

During the construction period the alley will be closed to through traffic.

Local access will be provided during construction.

The contractor will provide barricades and detour signs in the area of construction to re-route traffic.

For more information, contact Russell Brewer in the city engineering office at 406-771-1258.

