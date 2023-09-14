Neighborhood council meetings Sept. 18-21

Two neighborhood councils meet next week.

Neighborhood Council 5 meets at 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Alliance for Youth, 3220 11th Ave. S.

Agenda items include the public safety bond, Alliance for Youth update and tour, and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC5, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 8 meets at 6 p.m. Sept. 21 in the Women’s Annex of the Great Falls Transition Center, 1019 15th St. N.

Agenda items include a public safety levy presentation and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC8, including boundaries and contact information, is here and here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

Want to serve on a Neighborhood Council?

The deadline to file and have a candidate’s name on the ballot, residents can sill file as a write-in candidate until Sept. 5.

To file, submit the write-in candidate declaration of intent and oath of candidacy forms to the Cascade County Elections Office by 5 p.m. Sept. 5.

Neighborhood councils are on the Nov. 7 ballot.

