County approves storage facility, removes ag covenant on subdivision lot

County Commissioners approved construction of a storage facility and the final plat for a subdivision during their Sept. 12 meeting.

A and R Construction is planning to build a storage facility that will include four 30-foot by 170-foot buildings containing 45 storage units per building and one 15-foot by 220-foot building with 40 units.

The property will be accessed from one entry and exit point on Moonstone Court.

County Commission approves storage facility project

The developer received an approach permit from the county for the access point.

The property will have gravel surfacing for parking, storage and driving areas.

Landscaping will be required on the north, east and western boundaries under the county zoning regulations for street frontage landscaping.

The property is between I-15 and the Vaughn Frontage Road near Eden Feeds near Sun Prairie.

Commissioners also approved a final plat for Eagle Nest Ranch minor subdivision for one lot to remove an agricultural covenant.

The property is within the suburban residential one zoning district.

The total acreage of the site is 5.2 acres and access to the lots will be via 31st Ave S., a county maintained road.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

