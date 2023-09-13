City seeking applicants for advisory boards

The city is seeking applicants for several advisory boards.

Applications are available at the city manager’s office, Civic Center, Room 201, by calling 406-455-8450; or may be obtained from the advisory boards section on the city’s website.

Application deadline is 5 p.m. Oct. 6.

The Advisory Commission on International Relationships consists of nine to 11 members and provides support, coordination and exchange of information for international programs in the community.

Meetings are generally held on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m.

Currently there are four openings on the ACIR. For more information on the commission, contact Sandra Erickson at 406-452-0961.

The Park and Recreation Advisory Board consists of seven members.

The board advises the commission and the city manager on all matters related to the city’s Park and Recreation programs.

Meetings are held on the second Monday of each month at 3 p.m. Applicants must live within the city limits.

There will be three positions available for full three-year terms to start Jan. 1, 2024.

For more information, contact Steve Herrig at 406-771-1265.

Mansfield Center for the Performing Arts Advisory Board consists of five to seven members.

The board advises on all matters related to the successful operation of the Mansfield Center for the Performing Arts and public meeting rooms.

Meetings are the third Friday of each month at noon.

There are two positions available for the board.

For more information contact Owen Grubenhoff at 406-455-8510.

