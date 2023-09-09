Sunday Reads: Sept. 10

Enjoy the sunshine this weekend Great Falls! Here’s this week’s reading list.

Associated Press: Congressional watchdog describes border wall harm, says agencies should work together to ease damage

Richmond Times-Dispatch: Virginia: Youngkin announces plan to address learning loss

KFF Health News: The shrinking number of primary care physicians is reaching a tipping point

The Economist: America’s school day starts too early. That’s starting to change

L.A. Times: COVID outbreaks hit workplaces, schools across California

The New York Times: Covid continues to rise, but experts remain optimistic

The Washington Post: School mask mandates are back. So are the political divisions they deepened.

Associated Press: The IRS plans to crack down on 1,600 millionaires to collect millions of dollars in back taxes

The Washington Post: U.N. climate report warns of ‘rapidly narrowing window’ to cut emissions

Scientific American: As extreme heat rises, safety measures for workers lag

The Atlantic: The joyful, punk world of plant-based eating

The Economist: American megachurches are thriving by poaching flocks

The Washington Post: Georgia special grand jury recommended charging Lindsey Graham in Trump case

Reuters: Amazon customers lodge class action over charges for returned goods

Alaska Public Media: A new e-waste program is recycling tons of batteries from rural Alaska.

Nevada Current: Motels converted to house families at capacity, new homeless intake center expected to hit limit

The Washington Post: Why furniture got so bad

The New York Times: As abortion laws drive obstetricians from red states, maternity care suffers

The Atlantic: The lies in your grocery store

Backpacker: Paul Evans Never Hiked the Appalachian Trail. But His Boots Did.

