Calumet conducting planned maintenance

Calumet Montana is conduct planned maintenance activity starting Sept. 9.

The planned maintenance is expected to last about five weeks and may cause brief periods of additional flaring, according to the refinery.

There will be increased traffic on Smelter Avenue near the former Westgate Mall property as well as offsite parking as contractors perform work at the facility around the clock. This traffic may be especially noticeable around 4-7 a.m. and 4-7 p.m., according to Calumet.

“Calumet is committed to safe and responsible operations and regular maintenance contributes to those outcomes,” according to the refinery.

