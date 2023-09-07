NWGF breaking ground on 46th high school house Sept. 14

Students from Great Falls High and C.M. Russell high schools with NeighborWorks Great Falls will break ground on the 46th high school house on Sept. 14.

This year’s house will be built at 1301 3rd Ave. S.

NWGF prioritizes promoting and providing affordable housing, often partnering with local organizations.

The high school house partnership with Great Falls Public Schools builds a house annually.

“The high school house is a win-win all around,” according to NWGF.

NWGF supplies the lot, arranges subcontractors and finances the construction while working with potential homebuyers to get them ready for homeownership.

High school house buyers must be first time homeowners, which can result in first-generation homeowners. according to NWGF.

The high school students gain real-world skills out of classroom as a construction worker enduring Montana’s weather conditions and providing physical skilled labor to complete the house.

