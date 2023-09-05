The Electric is hosting it’s second News and Brews program on Sept. 6.

The program includes local reporters hanging out in some of our favorite watering holes where we’ll be available for an informal chat about who we are, how we do the news and the state of the local news industry.

Future programs will also include themes related to local news and guests.

The second News and Brews is Sept. 6 at 5:30 p.m. at Annie’s Tap House with Jenn Rowell of The Electric and Tom Wylie of KRTV, among others.

