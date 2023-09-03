Sunday Reads: Sept. 3

Enjoy the long weekend Great Falls.

The Washington Post: How this tiny rural town saved its only grocery store

The Economist: A new nuclear arms race looms

Reuters: Engineer shortage may harm U.S. plan to turn Vietnam into chips powerhouse

The Atlantic: Retailers bet wrong on America’s feelings about stores

NPR: School bus in fatal Ohio crash lacked seat belts. Most states don’t require them

The Washington Post: Pentagon protested false Fox News report about fallen Marine, emails show

Route Fifty: Cities struggle to solve the public restroom problem

Associated Press: College students are still struggling with basic math. Professors blame the pandemic

The Washington Post: A deadly tick-borne epidemic is raging. Dogs are key to ending it.

The Economist: Lots of people mourn when famous writers and musicians die. Why?

The Washington Post: Highways are the next antiabortion target. One Texas town is resisting.

The New Yorker: The case for negotiating with Russia

The New York Times: A ship that sank in 1881 is found nearly intact in Lake Michigan

The Washington Post: The oldest chicken in the world just turned 21 in Michigan

NPR: Artist: Known — Illustrator for ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ gets long-overdue credit

The Washington Post: Dog kept escaping shelter to sleep in nursing home. Staff adopted him.

Tampa Bay Times: More cities address ‘shade deserts’ as extreme heat triggers health issues

The New York Times: Lea Michele ends ‘Funny Girl’ run on Broadway

The Washington Post: Opinion | Why you should swap your bucket list with a chuck-it list

