Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation beginning search for new director

The Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation announced last week that its executive director, Sarah Cawley, has submitted her resignation, effective Sept. 15.

Cawley will become the community engagement coordinator of the Great Falls Public Library.

Jim Sayce, president of the organization’s board of directors, said in a release, “Sarah is a talented leader who helped our nonprofit organization stride forward in our mission of telling the important story of the Lewis and Clark Expedition for all people.”

Sayce said a national search for an executive director will begin immediately.

Headquartered in Great Falls, the Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation has been in existence for the last 55 years, making it one of the oldest historic trail organizations in the country. The organization has membership in every state and throughout the world.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

