GFPD conducts alcohol compliance check, nine businesses fail

On Aug. 22, the Great Falls Police Department conducted a compliance check of 38 businesses selling alcohol within the city limits.

Compliance checks are to ensure liquor license holders are preventing the sale of alcohol to those under the age of 21.

The checks are supported by federal STOP Act funds provided through the local Alliance for Youth substance abuse prevention program.

Local volunteers helped with the checks. They were 19 or 20 years old with a valid and legal identification card or driver’s license, which was shown to every server or seller who asked to see it.

GFPD takes “a zero tolerance stance on these matters, as the safety of Great Falls’ youth is among our top priorities,” according to a release.

Several years ago the state implemented a mandatory alcohol server training and since then, GFPD has seen a dramatic decrease in illegal sales of alcohol to persons under 21 years of age, according to a release.

Of the 38 establishments checked, 29 passed, for a success rate of 76 percent.

This is a lower success rate compared to the last compliance check conducted last fall when 83 percent succeeded, according to GFPD.

Employees who sold alcohol to the underage buyers were issued a citation for violating state law.

BUSINESSES IN VIOLATION

Applebee’s: 223 River Drive N.

Cowboy’s Bar: 311 3rd St. N.W.

5 Cent Casino: 211 Northwest Bypass

Eagle Falls Golf Club: 1025 25th St. N.

Portage Supper Club: 3725 2nd Ave. N.

Conoco Noon’s: 5600 3rd Ave. S.

Snits: 619 Central Ave.

Loaf and Jug: 900 1st Ave. N.

Bar S Lounge & Supper Club: 5100 North Star Boulevard

BUSINESSES FOUND IN COMPLIANCE

Amigo Lounge: 1200 7th St. S.

Holiday Casino: 1200 10th Ave. S.

Magic Diamond Casino: 701 10th Ave. S.

Pizza Hut: 1518 10th Ave. S.

Taco Treat: 2025 10th Ave. S.

Noon’s Sinclair: 1300 12th Ave. S.

Town Pump: 700 10th Ave. S.

Albertson’s: 1414 3rd St. NW

Heritage Inn / Max Sports Bar: 1700 Fox Farm Rd.

Maple Garden: 5401 9th Ave. S.

Pere’s Food Basket: 2700 2nd Ave. N.

Town Pump: 1411 10th Ave. S.

Bobo’s Casino: 5603 9th Ave. S.

Wal-Mart: 5320 10th Ave. S.

Ike and Susan’s: 3716 2nd Ave. N.

Triple Play: 1600 ½ 10th Ave. S.

Palace Casino: 626 10th Ave. S

Super 1 Foods: 3160 10th Ave. S.

Noon’s Sinclair: 3200 10th Ave. S.

Dante’s: 1325 8th Ave. N.

Elevation 3330: 410 Central Ave. Suite 201

Elk’s LodgeL:500 1st Ave. S.

Wild Hare: 518 Central Ave.

Cenex Zip Trip: 625 1st Ave. N.

Cashout Casino: 1308 10th Ave. S.

Buffalo Nickel Casino: 41 Division Rd.

Town Pump: 501 NW Bypass

Lucky Lil’s Casino: 1605 Fox Farm Rd.

City Bar: 709 Central Ave.

