Crimestoppers holding safety forum Aug. 23

The Great Falls/Cascade County Crimestoppers are hosting a forum at 6 p.m. Aug. 23 on the proposed public safety levy.

The forum will be at the Alliance for Youth facility at 3220 11th Ave. S. and focus on the levy and how crime affects the city’s youth.

Scheduled speakers include city staff from the public safety departments, a certified substance abuse prevention specialist and the juvenile detention center administrator, among others.

The event includes time for questions from the audience.

The public safety operational levy and infrastructure bond are on the Nov. 7 ballot for city public safety services.

The county passed a public safety levy in 2022 for the sheriff’s office and county attorney’s office.

The forum will be live streamed on the Crimestoppers Facebook page.

For background on the public safety levy, read our previous coverage:

City Commissioners vote to send public safety infrastructure bond to the November ballot

City set to vote on sending $21 million public safety infrastructure bond to November ballot

City hosts public safety forum, discusses November levy question

City reviews language for proposed public safety infrastructure bond ballot language

City discussing public safety infrastructure bond

City Commission votes to send public safety levy to November ballot

City Commission scheduled to vote on sending public safety levy to November ballot

City considering adding SROs to public safety levy

City finalizing plans for public safety levy

City adjusting plans for proposed public safety levy

City legal, fire discuss options for public safety levy

City reevaluating plans for public safety levy

City considering $35 million public safety levy

City considering improvements to GFPD, GFFR; public safety levy

City officials continue discussion of potential public safety levy

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

