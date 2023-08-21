Neighborhood council meetings Aug. 21-24

Neighborhood Council 5 is hosting a candidate forum at 7 p.m. Aug. 21 in the Great Falls Clinic Specialty Center conference room, 3000 15th Ave. S.

The municipal general election is Nov. 7.

Candidates invited include:

Mayor: Joe McKenney, Cory Reeves, Casey Schreiner, and Abby Brown

Commissioner: Eric Hinebauch, Rick Tryon, Kendall Cox, Shannon Wilson, and Micaela Stroop

Municipal Court Judge – Dept. A: Steven Bolstad

Municipal Court Judge – Dept. B: Cayle Halberg and Mark Dunn

The Electric will be hosting candidate forums later this fall.

Neighborhood Council 4 meets at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Heritage Baptist Church, 900 52nd St. N.

Agenda items include weed and mosquito control and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC4, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

Want to serve on a Neighborhood Council?

The deadline to file and have a candidate’s name on the ballot, residents can sill file as a write-in candidate until Sept. 5.

To file, submit the write-in candidate declaration of intent and oath of candidacy forms to the Cascade County Elections Office by 5 p.m. Sept. 5.

Neighborhood councils are on the Nov. 7 ballot.

