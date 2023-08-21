GFPS approves members to library materials review committee

The Great Falls Public Schools board voted unanimously to name members to the district library materials review committee during their Aug. 21 meeting.

Board policy requires that the district establish the committee and that members be appointed by the board based on recommendation from GFPS administration and the Great Falls Education Association following an annual application process.

That policy was adopted in November 2022.

Jackie Mainwaring, assistant superintendent for elementary education, told The Electric that the district hadn’t received any citizen complaints for library materials over the last school year.

The committee application process was completed this spring.

GFPS adopts new library curriculum standards

Under board policy, the committee must include one administrator who will chair the committee and be a voting member; as well as two faculty members who teach at the level that involves the materials in question; the student body president from each high school or a designee; four community members and three librarians, one from each level.

The number of committee members is greater than the number that would be requires at any given meeting depending on the nature of any complaint received.

The committee, as approved by the board Aug. 21, includes:

Arika Hagel, elementary teacher/instructional coach

Jill Gammill, elementary teacher

Ann Marie Fraser Beyl, elementary librarian

Doug Defe, high school librarian

Holly Ingman, high school English teacher

Dawn O’Leary, high school English teacher

Jolena Hinchman, middle school teacher/instructional coach

Steve Sangwin, middle school English teacher

Shannon Marr, community member

Lynelle Stoddard, community member

Bromley Blumfield, community member

Marlee Sunchild, school board member

Meggie Kotthoff, middle school librarian

Noel Osterman, high school librarian

Shelley O’Rourke, middle school librarian

Jackie Mainwaring, administrator

