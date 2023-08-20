Sunday Reads: Aug. 20

Happy weekend Great Falls. Enjoy the cooler weather and get out to see the new murals installed downtown over the last week.

Associated Press: Montana climate trial: Judge sides with young activists in first-of-its-kind trial

The Economist: China’s deepening property crisis threatens trouble

Associated Press: Utilities begin loading radioactive fuel into a second new reactor at Georgia nuclear plant

Reuters: California probes ‘pharmacy deserts’ in Kroger’s Albertsons deal-sources

The Economist: Russia will struggle to cope with a sinking rouble

Post and Courier: Charleston school district sues Meta, TikTok over student mental health crisis

Seattle Times: Book battles are raging nationwide. A WA library could be nation’s first to close

Louisville Public Media: JCPS to bring some students back Friday after transportation debacle

NBC News: Cute videos, but little evidence: Police say Amazon Ring isn’t much of a crime fighter

Associated Press: Feds raise concerns about long call center wait times as millions dropped from Medicaid

The New York Times: The Instagram account that shattered a California high school

The Economist: What makes ultra-processed foods so bad for your health?

The Atlantic: The sriracha shortage is a very bad sign

The Washington Post: Water shortages in Iraq lead to the disappearance of amber rice

The Economist: How dangerous is tranq, the new drug sweeping America?

The Atlantic: America’s mixed-signals economy

Kansas Reflector: Marion County Record publishes in defiance of police raid — and gets seized property back

Stateline: Couch, car or curb: Defining which young person is ‘homeless’ affects aid state by state

L.A. Times: California trees are dying at an accelerated pace

Reuters: Air travel boom creates crosswinds for air cargo

L.A. Times: L.A. Fashion Institute students left in lurch after surprise proposed merger with Arizona State

NPR: New York City officially bans TikTok on all government devices

Bloomberg CityLab: How bad has ride-hailing been for cities?

Stateline: Pot smell and safety concerns ignite disputes over public smoking

Route Fifty: ‘IGNITE’ing an educational fire in U.S. jails

The Denver Post: Should Denver have a night mayor?

