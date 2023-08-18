Rezone requested for 12-unit apartment building

The city planning board will consider a request to rezone property for a proposed 12-plex apartment building during their Aug. 22 meeting.

The 0.34-acre property at 2505 8th Ave. N. is currently vacant and zoned R-3 single family high density.

The property owner, Robert Tacke, is requesting to rezone the property to C-1 neighborhood commercial.

Multi-family is not permitted in the R-3 district but it’s allowed by right in the C-1 district, according to city staff.

The applicant is also planning to aggregate two lots for the project, according to the staff report.

Property to the north of the proposed apartment building is zoned I-1 light industrial and property to the east and south are R-3, with property to the west zoned C-1.

“Staff finds the city’s 2013 growth policy update supports the proposed zoning map amendment to facilitate more dense development, particularly to provide needed housing. Specifically, the growth policy lists multiple social policies regarding housing, such as encouraging a variety of housing types and densities so that residents can chose by price or rent, location and place of work,” according to the staff report.

The growth policy also prioritizes infill development, according to staff.

Both 8th Avenue North and 25th Street North are collector streets, which are generally appropriate for higher intensity of use, according to staff.

City staff have not received any public comment on the project yet.

The city public works and fire department have been involved in reviewing the projects and further coordination will be required for utilities.

