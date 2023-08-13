Photos: August downtown night market

Scenes from the last downtown night market of the season on Aug. 11.

The night markets are organized by the Downtown Great Falls Association.

The Aug. 11 market had the most vendors of the season, including craft and fine arts, art demonstrations, food, live music and more in the 300 and 400 blocks of Central Avenue.

The DGFA is a non-profit organization that promotes downtown “as a primary destination for shopping, dining, working, living, arts and culture, entertainment, and tourism.

More information about the association and membership is here.

Their 2023 calendar of events is here.

Photo by Matt Ehnes of Jared’s Detours

