Open houses set on proposed development fee increases

City staff are hosting an open house at 9 a.m. Aug. 11 in the Gibson Room at the Civic Center to discuss the proposed development fee changes.

A second open house is set for 11 a.m. Aug. 15.

The open houses will include a brief presentation and provide an opportunity to discuss the proposed changes with City staff.

For members of the development community unable to attend either of the open houses, city staff encourages them to contact staff to discuss the proposed changes and any concerns.

City Commissioners set a public hearing on the proposed fee changes for Sept. 5 and if approved, they’d be effective Oct. 5.

More information is here.

Background on the proposed fee changes with more detail is in our previous coverage:

City set public hearings on development review fee increases for Sept. 5

City considering increasing variety of development review fees

