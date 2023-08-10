Neighborhood council meetings Aug. 14-17

Two neighborhood councils will be hosting meetings next week.

Neighborhood Council 7 meets at 7 p.m. Aug. 14 in the Civic Center Gibson Room.

Agenda items include Missouri Room update, ice cream social, committee reports and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC7, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 8 meets at 6 p.m. Aug. 17 in the Women’s Annex of the Great Falls Transition Center, 1019 15th St. N.

Agenda items include Tacke Apartments rezoning and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC8, including boundaries and contact information, is here and here.

Three councils have upcoming summer socials. The events are free and open to the public.

NC3: 1 p.m. Aug. 19 in Jaycee Park

NC7: 12 p.m. Aug. 20 in Carter Park

NC5: 2 p.m. Aug. 20 in Russell Park

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

Want to serve on a Neighborhood Council?

The deadline to file and have a candidate’s name on the ballot, residents can sill file as a write-in candidate until Sept. 5.

To file, submit the write-in candidate declaration of intent and oath of candidacy forms to the Cascade County Elections Office by 5 p.m. Sept. 5.

Neighborhood councils are on the Nov. 7 ballot.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

