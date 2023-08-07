Meals on Wheels needs volunteers

Meals on Wheels is seeking volunteers and the organization says it has a critical need for drivers in August.

Their program delivers hundreds of meals weekly to homebound residents of Cascade County, making it possible for them to remain in their homes safely.

Kitchen volunteers start serving at 8:30 a.m. The shift is two hours, during which food is prepared and packaged into coolers. Volunteers need to be able to move around and stay on their feet for two hours.

Driving volunteers begin at 10-10:30 a.m. and make deliveries along preplanned routes. These volunteers will take the coolers to the homes and deliver meals to the residents. Volunteers also serve a brief wellness check for the residents, having a quick visit with them before moving on to the next location.

Volunteers can serve one or multiple days per week depending on their schedule.

The full list of volunteer needs for Meals on Wheels this month is here.

To help at Meals on Wheels, call Kim Thiel-Schaaf at 406-454-6990 or email kthiel-schaaf@cascadecountymt. gov.

A full listing of volunteer needs for local agencies is here.

