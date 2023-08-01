City project to close portion of 1st Avenue South

The City of Great Falls has contracted with United Materials for a mill and overlay of the pavement on 1st Ave South.

Beginning Aug. 3, portions of 1st Avenue South will be closed to traffic between 11th and 13th Streets South.

United Materials will provide barricades and detour signs in the area for traffic routing.

The project is expected to take two days to complete, depending on weather conditions.

For more information contact Jeremy Daul with United Materials at 453-7692 or Matt Proud with the city at 771-1258.

