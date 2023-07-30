Sunday Reads: July 30
Stay cool out there Great Falls and beat the heat with this week’s reading list.
The Washington Post: Vladimir Putin appeared paralyzed and unable to act in the first hours of the Wagner rebellion, intelligence officials say
Flathead Beacon: Small batch brews
The Washington Post: Federal judge strikes down the Biden administration’s asylum restrictions for migrants
The New Yorker: A small-town paper lands a very big story
NPR: Jason Aldean’s ‘Small Town’ is part of a long legacy with a very dark side
Associated Press: Schools that lost track of homeless kids during the pandemic face steep recovery path
The Washington Post: The IRS will stop showing up at taxpayers’ doors unannounced, in an effort to avoid volatile reactions
The Economist: Why Walmart is trouncing Amazon in the grocery wars
The Washington Post: Nearly 4 million in U.S. cut from Medicaid, most for paperwork reasons
NPR: Is the streaming business model broken?
The New York Times: Could the next pandemic start at the county fair?
Associated Press: U.S. Supreme Court asked to set aside ruling that blocks construction on Mountain Valley Pipeline
The Washington Post: The creator economy was already exploding. Then Hollywood went on strike.
The New York Times: Sticker shock in restaurants: Still there, despite a food price drop
NPR: Trucking is getting more diverse, partly due to a nationwide shortage of drivers
The New Yorker: The World Cup and the frustrating, inspiring state of women’s soccer
Council on Foreign Relations: Russia killed the Black Sea grain deal
Axios: Sugar shortage 2023: Rising prices could impact Halloween candy
The New Yorker: The Life of J. Robert Oppenheimer
The Atlantic: Lara Logan’s break With reality
The New York Times: A tiny cabin, a little island and a big change: ‘Am I crazy?’
The Washington Post: ‘Vicious cycle’: Heat waves ramp up U.S. burning of fossil fuels
The Economist: How to better forecast the weather
The New York Times (opinion): Every American City Needs a Richard Ravitch