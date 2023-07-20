Neighborhood Council 4 meets July 27

Neighborhood Council 4 meets at 6:30 p.m. July 27 at the Heritage Baptist Church, 900 52nd St. N.

Agenda items include weed and mosquito control and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC4, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Several neighborhood councils have free summer ice cream socials planned for August.

Neighborhood Council 3 – Aug. 19 at 1 p.m. in Jaycee Park

Neighborhood Council 7 – Aug. 20 at 12 p.m. in Carter Park

Neighborhood Council 5 – Aug. 20 at 2 p.m. in Russell Park

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

Want to serve on a Neighborhood Council?

The deadline to file and have a candidate’s name on the ballot, residents can sill file as a write-in candidate until Sept. 5.

To file, submit the write-in candidate declaration of intent and oath of candidacy forms to the Cascade County Elections Office by 5 p.m. Sept. 5.

Neighborhood councils are on the Nov. 7 ballot.

