Threats impact Great Falls Farmers Market

Updated at 1:30 p.m.

At 11:05 a.m. July 15, dispatchers received reports of a person yelling from an apartment in the unit block of Park Drive South toward the Farmers Market.

The person allegedly said they were going to “shoot the place up.”



Officers were immediately dispatched and have secured Park Drive South from Central Avenue to the alley, according to the Great Falls Police Department.

Officers have taken a 36-year-old male into custody.

His apartment has been cleared and officers are wrapping up at the scene.

There is no further threat to the community, according to GFPD.

GPD has not yet confirmed if the person displayed a weapon or is in possession of a weapon.

No shots were fired, according to GFPD.



GFPD asks the public to avoid this area of town until the situation is completely resolved.

