MDT completing pavement work at Armington Junction

The Montana Department of Transportation and VSS International Inc. will be completing pavement preservation work between Armington Junction and Raynesford along U.S. Highway 87.

Crews will begin work rehabilitating about 10 miles of roadway along U.S. 87, east of Armington Junction. Work will include scrub sealing, rut filling, and adding new pavement markings. A scrub seal is a mixture of asphalt and crushed rock placed on a pavement surface to extend the life of the roadway and improve the driving surface, according to MDT.

Crews will also rehabilitate and resurface nine bridge decks within the project area. The rehabilitation will include repairs and safety enhancements to each bridge deck, according to MDT.

Travelers can expect short delays and reduced speed limits. Flaggers and signal lights will be present to control traffic movement, along with single-lane restrictions. Work is scheduled to begin in mid-July and is expected to be complete by early fall, according to MDT.

MDT is reminding the public to watch for the ‘cone zone’ and workers on the highway when traveling during construction season. Road crews spend their days working a short distance from fast-moving vehicles. While they try to work safely, they count on motorists to pay attention, slow down, and be careful as traffic passes through work zones, according to MDT.

More information on the project is here or by contacting Natascha Robinson at nataschar@strategies360.com or 406-282-4657.

For current construction information and road conditions throughout Montana, download the MDT Travel App or visit https://www.511mt.net/.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

