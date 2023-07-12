GFFR responds to hotel fire

Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fire at the Sleep Inn and Mainstay Suites on July 12.

GFFR received a water flow alarm at 9:25 p.m. July 12 to the hotel at 520 Country Club Blvd.

GFFR arrived on scene at 9:32 p.m. and saw people vacating the hotel, but didn’t see any visible smoke or fire, according to GFFR.

GRRF found a small fire had occurred in Room 318 and had started in a nightstand next to a bed, which was close to an exterior wall.

The occupant of Room 318 couldn’t be located when GFFR and the Great Falls Fire Department crews were on scene.

Those agencies have not yet made contact with the room’s occupant, according to GFFR, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The fire had generated enough heat to activate the building’s fire sprinkler system, which functioned as designed, and extinguished the fire so fire damage was minimal, according to GFFR.

There was water damage to the second and third floors and hotel management moved most guests affected by the water to other rooms within the hotel, but one guest was relocated to another hotel, according to GFFR.

There were no injuries and restoration crews are on site assessing the damage, according to GFFR.

