GFFR responded to seven fireworks calls on July 4

Great Falls Fire Rescue’s B Platoon responded to 22 calls for service on July 4.

Of those calls, seven calls related directly to fireworks.

Great Falls Police responded to 29 calls related to fireworks on July 4, Chief Jeff Newton said during the July 5 commission meeting.

At 12:37 a.m., GFFR responded to a fire at 3325 4th Ave. N.W. where fireworks caught the front of the house on fire.

GFFR arrived on scene at 12:44 a.m. and had the fire under control at 12:48 a.m.

GFFR reminding public of fireworks rules, safety

Firefighters were able to keep the fire to he front of the house and there were no injuries, according to GFFR.

Firefighters responded to five dumpster fires that were a result of improperly disposed of fireworks.

The first dumpster fire came in at 11:08 p.m. and the the last dumpster fire occurred just after shift change at 8:02 a.m. July 5.

Cascade County implements Stage 1 fire restrictions; fireworks calls up in city [2021]

GFFR responded to one fireworks related emergency medical call.

A male had his thumb blown off by a firework.

GFFR and Great Falls Emergency Services treated the patient and transported him to Benefis East.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

