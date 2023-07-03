Man charged in June 30 standoff

Duane Azure, Jr. has been charged with a felony count of assault with a weapon and misdemeanor counts of of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and criminal trespass to property in connection with the the June 30 standoff with police.

According to court documents, the Great Falls Police Department had been called to a house in the 2600 block of 6th Avenue South for a report of Azure throwing things at a house. The resident asked Azure to stop and Azure became confrontation.

Azure continued into the resident’s yard and then went to the garage at 523 27th St. S. and emerged with what appeared to be a shotgun, according to court documents.

Azure moved toward the victim, who then saw Azure was holding two pipes, one of which he threw at the victim, according to charging documents.

At one point, Azure went into the victim’s house and eventually wouldn’t come out of the house he was living in at 523 27th St. S., according to court documents.

The county attorney’s office requested that bond be set at $100,000 and Azure was scheduled to make an initial court appearance on July 3.

Azure has previous convictions for obstructing a peace officer in 2005, 2006, 2009 and 2010; criminal mischief in 2006 and 2010; theft from 2007, 2011 and 2012, illegal transfer to an incarcerated person in 2011; assault on a peace officer and criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute in 2014, according to court documents. He also appears to have pending felony charges out of Billings and several violations of release conditions, according to court documents.

