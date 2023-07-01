Sunday Reads: July 2

Happy holiday weekend Great Falls. Stay cool and follow the fireworks rules.

The New York Times: NYC’s homeless shelters are straining to adapt to the migrant crisis

Associated Press: In 370 days, Supreme Court conservatives dash decades of abortion and affirmative action precedents

The Washington Post: Supreme Court reverses online threat conviction, saying prosecutors must prove defendant realized threatening nature of his speech

CalMatters: Why California is looking to Texas for homeless solutions

Reuters: Aspartame sweetener used in Diet Coke a possible carcinogen, WHO’s cancer research agency to say – sources

National Geographic: America declared independence on July 2—so why is the 4th a holiday?

NPR: New class of gravitational waves could reveal supermassive black holes

The Washington Post: Trump pressed Ariz. Gov. Ducey to overturn 2020 election, people familiar with call say

New Yorker: The Titan submersible implosion was “an accident waiting to happen”

The Washington Post: Supreme Court sides with web designer who refuses to do gay wedding sites

The Guardian: How Ukraine’s national dish became a symbol of Putin’s war

High Country News: Locals help fill the data gap in Salton Sea’s toxic collapse

The Economist: Should you send your children to private school?

The American Prospect: How Washington bargained away rural America

The Atlantic: Why don’t grocery stores stock the most American fruit?

National Geographic: Celebrate America with photos of our unique species

Longreads: What it means to nourish ourselves and others

The New York Times: In ‘The Bear,’ Molly Gordon is more than the girl next door

