County makes appointments to compensation board

Cascade County Commissioners made appointments to the compensation board during their June 27 meeting.

The board makes recommendations to commissioners on salaries for county elected officials.

The board is required under state law and determines salaries of the county treasurer/superintendent of schools, county attorney, county commissioners, clerk and recorder/surveyor, clerk of district court, sheriff and justices of the peace.

The county compensation board includes county commissioners, three county elected officials, the county attorney and three resident taxpayers appointing by the commission.

There were two vacancies on the board, one for a term through June 2025 and one for a term through June 2026.

Applicants for the three resident taxpayer vacancies must be residents of Cascade County.

The board typically meets in late May or early June to review compensation paid to county officers for the succeeding fiscal year.

The board may consider compensation paid to comparable officials in other Montana counties, other states, state government, federal government and private enterprise when determining a salary schedule, according to the county staff report.

Commissioner Joe Briggs moved to appoint Margaret Mitchell to the term through June 2025. Briggs said she had experience with compensation.

Commissioners voted to appoint Mitchell.

The county received six applications for board positions and some of them selected the compensation board as their top preference.

Commissioner Rae Grulkowski said she was glad to have applicants, and that some had been involved in compensation through their work.

Commissioner Jim Larson moved to appoint Neal DuBois, a local lawyer, to the term through June 2026 and commissioners voted unanimously to appoint him.

