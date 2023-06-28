Baatz Building cleanup getting started, construction planned for fall

The Great Falls Development Authority, NeighborWorks Great Falls and Hygienix held a public meeting on June 26 to discuss the hazard abatement project at the Baatz Building at 400 2nd St. S.

NeighborWorks Great Falls, in partnership with Homeword, submitted the request to redevelop the historic Baatz building, which would consist of 24 permanent supportive housing units along with one manager’s unit for a total of 25 housing units with a community services center located on the main floor.

GFDA received a Brownfields cleanup grant through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Hygienix conducted a Limited Phase II Environmental Site Assessment and determined that asbestos, lead, polychlorinated bisphenols, mercury, microbial contamination and low levels of hydrocarbons via vapor intrusion are present in and beneath the current structure at the site.

City approves $2.15 million in federal funds for Baatz project

Work to abate those hazards is set to begin soon so construction on the building can begin in the fall, according to the organizations.

The cleanup work is an estimated $580,000, according to GFDA.

The agencies developed an analysis of Brownfields cleanup alternatives that was discussed during the June 26 meeting and is available here.

In May, City Commissioners unanimously approved $2.15 million in HOME and HOME-ARPA funds for the project.

GFFR conducting training downtown

During the May commission meeting, Sherrie Arey, NWGF director, said that the project “brings forth a tremendous opportunity for our community. The impact of permanent supportive housing cannot be overstated. Our project will be only the third in Montana this comprehensive. It provides stability, promotes independence, improves community well-being, reduces public costs, and fosters inclusivity.”

Arey said that in addition to providing housing and support for the unhoused population, permanent supportive housing offers community benefits.

“When individuals have access to stable housing and support services, their overall health and mental well-being improve. This, in turn, positively impacts the entire community, reducing strain on emergency services, healthcare systems, and other social resources. By investing in projects like the Baatz Block Apartments, we contribute to the well-being and safety of all our community members,” Arey told commissioners.

The building has been vacant for several years and is in need of significant renovation as it was not well maintained as an apartment building prior to being boarded up.

NWGF receives $6.1 million in low income housing tax credits for Baatz Building renovation

NWGF was awarded $6.1 million in low income housing tax credits from the Montana Board of Housing in 2021 for the project.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

