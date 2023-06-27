GFPS adopts annual safety plan

The Great Falls Public School Board voted to adopt the annual comprehensive safety plan during their June 26 meeting.

State law requires that district adopt an annual safety plan and reviewing the suspension and expulsion, and weapons policies.

The board policy committee reviewed those items on May 16 and the full board reviewed the policies during their June 12 meeting.

The GFPS safety plan was originally created in 2014 and includes protocols, practices and monitoring to address the safety and security of students, staff and facilities, according to the district.

District administrators conduct exercises and drills utilizing the safety plan protocols and practices and deploys the plan components as required by real-world events, according to GFPS.

The district uses a crisis manager app to make it easily accessible and updateable for staff, and a district committee meets during the year to discuss safety issues and concerns.

The district used grants recently to make security updates at some schools including secured door entrances, alarm poles, the Raptor check-in system and speed signs.

The district safety plan is available here.

State law allows the school board to transfer state or local revenue from any fund other than the debt service or retirement fund to its building reserve fund in the amount not to exceed the district’s estimated costs for school safety and security improvements.

If fund transfers are made from any district fund supported by a non-voted levy, the district can’t increase it’s non-voted levy to restore those funds.

No safety related transfers were made during the 2022-2023 school years, according to GFPS.

