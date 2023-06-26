Great Falls Greats winners 2023

We asked and you answered.

It’s our fourth annual Great Falls Greats contest to celebrate local business and our community.

Voting was open from June 1-17.

Most of the categories were the same this year, with a few new ones and many categories had the top three winners from last year with the option to write in others. There was movement again this year in some of the winners and we love seeing the engagement and support for local business.

Great Falls Greats

As always, the contest is meant to be fun and is one of The Electric’s efforts to highlighting local businesses. The Electric is locally owned and operated, and our contest is done in-house and is not managed by third party companies.

Congrats to all of this year’s winners, who will receive window stickers from The Electric again this year, and thanks to everyone who voted.

Here’s what our readers selected as this year’s Great Falls Greats, in order of winner, first and second runner up:

Best Waffles

Tracy’s Family Diner

Broadwater Coffee

Al Banco

Best Breakfast

Tracy’s Family Diner

Double Barrell Coffee House

Clark and Lewie’s

Best Breakfast Burrito

Double Barrell Coffee House

Broadwater Coffee

True Brew

Best Event

Farmers Market

Downtown Summer Jam

Montana State Fair

Best Group Activity (that’s not a bar)

Voyagers Baseball

Farmers Market

Broke Axe Throwing

Best Pizza

Howard’s Pizza

Fire Pizza

MacKenzie River Pizza

Best Fries

Roadhouse Diner

Howard’s Pizza

Enbär

Best Cupcakes

Cakes by Carr

Crooked Tree Coffee

Brick House Bakery

Best Steaks

Beef N Bone

Bar S

Cattleman’s Cut

Best Burgers

Roadhouse Diner

Burger Bunker

Fuddruckers

Best Food Truck

PupleGold

Brian’s Top Notch

Nourish

Best Brunch

Clark and Lewie’s/Sip n’ Dip

5th and Wine

Tracy’s Family Diner

Best Fried Thing that’s not Fries

Brian’s Top Notch

Enbär

Tracy’s Family Diner

Best Ethnic Food

Saibeen’s Kitchen

Maria’s Mexican Restaurant

Maple Garden

Best New Local Restaurant that Opened in 2022/2022

Magpie

La Cocina

Paniolo Café

Best Tacos

Taco Treat

El Comedor

Maria’s Mexican Restaurant

Best Barbecue

Smoked.

Best Milkshake

Ford’s Drive In

Fuddruckers

Tracy’s Family Diner

Best Burrito

Taco del Sol

Taco Treat

La Cocina

Best Lunch Spot

The Block

Roadhouse Diner

Electric City Coffee

Best Doughnuts

Hempl’s

Best Donuts

Best Local Ice Cream

Coldstone Creamery

Dairy Queen

Best Pie

Double Barrel Coffee House

Family Affair

Best Desserts

Hempl’s

Crooked Tree Coffee

Electric City Coffee

Best Happy Hour

Dante’s

Elevation 3330

Jakers

Best Margarita

Amigo Lounge

Enbär

Elevation 3330

Best Bloody Mary

Black Eagle Country Club

Enbär

The Do Bar

Best Caesar

Black Eagle Country Club

Enbär

The Do Bar

Best Specialty Cocktails

Enbär

KellerGeist

Elevation 3330

Best Craft Beer

Mighty Mo

Jeremiah Johnson

Black Eagle Brewery

Best Wine Selection

5th and Wine

Enbär

Jakers

Best Local Brewer

Mighty Mo

Jeremiah Johnson

Black Eagle Brewery

Best Local Seasonal Beer

Mighty Mo

Jeremiah Johnson

Black Eagle Brewery

Best Mimosa

KellerGeist

5th and Wine

Enbär

New: Best Bartender

Sam Beafore-Mighty Mo

Lyla Brown-Magpie

Kayla Battleson-Might Mo/Larry Phillips-KellerGeist (tie)

Best Non-Coffee Drink

True Brew

Ford’s Drive In

Broadwater Coffee

Best Specialty Coffee

True Brew

Crooked Tree Coffee

Broadwater Coffee

Best Women’s Boutique

Real Deals

Klover

The Blue Rose

Best Spot for Quirky Gifts

Planet Earth

Dragonfly Dry Goods

Life In Bloom

Best Shop for Home Goods

Pizazz

Real Deals

Best Florist

My Viola

Life In Bloom

Electric City Conservatory

Best Photographer

Matt Ehnes

Amber Fern Photography

Lindsay Godwin/REP Space

Best Event Venue

The Newberry

Tres65

Haute Hive

Best Maker Space

Brush Crazy

Farmer;s Daughter Fibers

Tres65

Best Local Butcher Shop

Central Avenue Meats

Discount Meats

Best Local Clothing Store

Scheels

Dragonfly Dry Goods

Klover

Best Thrift Store

Goodwill

St. Vincent de Paul

Salvation Army

Best Outdoor/Recreation Store

North 40 Outfitters

Scheels

Bighorn Outdoor Specialists

Best Pet Store

Fetch

Happy Tails

Diamond in the Ruff

Best Tattoo Place

Sparrows and Arrows

Electric City Tattoo Emporium

Level Up

Best Date Night Spot

Enbär

Dante’s

5th and Wine

Best Dog Friendly Spot

River’s Edge Trail

Trailside Dog Park

Fetch

Best Girls Night

Sip n’ Dip

Enbär

Elevation 3330

Best Patio Sitting and Sipping

Elevation 3330

Mighty Mo

Enbär

Best Specialty Classes

Pizazz

Brush Crazy

Life In Bloom

Best Workout/Gym

The Peak

Studio Barre

Fit Familia

Best Salon/Barber

Wicked Hair Co.

The Living Room

Penthouse

Best Walk/Running Route

River’s Edge Trail

Giant Springs State Park

Gibson Park

Best Hike

Giant Springs State Park

Ryan Dam Island

Gibson Park

Best Picnic Spot

Giant Springs State Park

Ryan Dam Island

Gibson Park

Best Scenic Photo Spot

Giant Springs State Park

Ryan Dam

Milwaukee Station

Best Selfie Spot

Downtown murals

Giant Springs State Park

Best Place for Dancing

Cowboys Bar

The Wild Hare

Best River Activities

Floating

Fishing

Kayaking

Best Place for Karaoke

Beacon Icehouse

Cowboys Bar

Flamingo

Best Kids Activities

Children’s Museum of Montana

Electric City Water Park

Flippin’ Family Fun

Best Golf

Hickory Swing

Meadow Lark County Club

Anaconda Hills

Best Mural

Downtown/5th and Central

Central Avenue underpass

Speaking Socially

Best Local Musician/Band

50 Watt Sun

Trent Brooks Band

Chuck Fulcher

Best Museum

Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center

C.M. Russell Museum

Children’s Museum of Montana

Best Art Gallery

C.M. Russell Museum

Paris Gibson Square

Best Bar

Enbär

KellerGeist

Elevation 3330

Best Restaurant

Roadhouse Diner

Tracy’s Family Diner

5th and Wine

Best Bakery

Hempl’s Bakery

Crooked Tree Coffee

Electric City Coffee

Best Coffee Shop

True Brew

Electric City Coffee

Broadwater Coffee

Best Dive Bar

Sip n’ Dip

Club Cigar

Hi Ho

Best Greasy Spoon

Tracy’s Family Diner

Brian’s Top Notch

Best Local Shop

Planet Earth

Bighorn Outdoor Specialists

Real Deals

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

