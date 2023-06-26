Great Falls Greats winners 2023
We asked and you answered.
It’s our fourth annual Great Falls Greats contest to celebrate local business and our community.
Voting was open from June 1-17.
Most of the categories were the same this year, with a few new ones and many categories had the top three winners from last year with the option to write in others. There was movement again this year in some of the winners and we love seeing the engagement and support for local business.
As always, the contest is meant to be fun and is one of The Electric’s efforts to highlighting local businesses. The Electric is locally owned and operated, and our contest is done in-house and is not managed by third party companies.
Congrats to all of this year’s winners, who will receive window stickers from The Electric again this year, and thanks to everyone who voted.
Here’s what our readers selected as this year’s Great Falls Greats, in order of winner, first and second runner up:
Best Waffles
Best Breakfast
Best Breakfast Burrito
Best Event
Best Group Activity (that’s not a bar)
Best Pizza
Best Fries
Best Cupcakes
Best Steaks
Bar S
Best Burgers
Best Food Truck
Best Brunch
Best Fried Thing that’s not Fries
Best Ethnic Food
Maple Garden
Best New Local Restaurant that Opened in 2022/2022
Best Tacos
Best Barbecue
Best Milkshake
Best Burrito
Best Lunch Spot
Best Doughnuts
Best Local Ice Cream
Dairy Queen
Best Pie
Best Desserts
Best Happy Hour
Best Margarita
Best Bloody Mary
Best Caesar
Best Specialty Cocktails
Best Craft Beer
Best Wine Selection
Best Local Brewer
Best Local Seasonal Beer
Best Mimosa
New: Best Bartender
Sam Beafore-Mighty Mo
Lyla Brown-Magpie
Kayla Battleson-Might Mo/Larry Phillips-KellerGeist (tie)
Best Non-Coffee Drink
Best Specialty Coffee
Best Women’s Boutique
Best Spot for Quirky Gifts
Planet Earth
Best Shop for Home Goods
Best Florist
Best Photographer
Best Event Venue
Best Maker Space
Best Local Butcher Shop
Best Local Clothing Store
Best Thrift Store
Best Outdoor/Recreation Store
Best Pet Store
Best Tattoo Place
Best Date Night Spot
Best Dog Friendly Spot
Trailside Dog Park
Best Girls Night
Best Patio Sitting and Sipping
Best Specialty Classes
Best Workout/Gym
Best Salon/Barber
Best Walk/Running Route
Gibson Park
Best Hike
Ryan Dam Island
Gibson Park
Best Picnic Spot
Ryan Dam Island
Gibson Park
Best Scenic Photo Spot
Ryan Dam
Milwaukee Station
Best Selfie Spot
Best Place for Dancing
Best River Activities
Floating
Fishing
Kayaking
Best Place for Karaoke
Best Kids Activities
Best Golf
Best Mural
Central Avenue underpass
Best Local Musician/Band
Chuck Fulcher
Best Museum
Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center
Best Art Gallery
Best Bar
Best Restaurant
Best Bakery
Best Coffee Shop
Best Dive Bar
Best Greasy Spoon
Best Local Shop
Planet Earth