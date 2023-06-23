GFFR offers grassfire prevention tips for July 4 holiday

Great Falls Fire Rescue is reminding area residents of grassfire prevention for the July 4 holiday.

Great Falls had a wet spring, according to GFFR, but fireworks can still cause grassfires.

GFFR asks residents to survey their property and look for any potential fire hazards.

When surveying your property, the following are some things to look for:

look around your property and home areas;

clear any thick grass, heavy brush and weeds that could ignite and spread to other areas;

create a defensible space around your home;

clear grass, brush and weeds from beneath trees;

remove pine needles from roof tops;

keep wood piles away from your house;

clear debris from under deck areas

According to the National Fire Protection Association, 2018 fireworks caused an estimated 19,500 fires in 2018. These fires caused five civilian deaths, 46 civilian injuries, and $105 million in direct property damage.

From July 1-5 in 2022, GFFR responded to 24 fires caused directly by fireworks, and another fire that could be liked to fireworks usage.

More information on how to keep your property maintained is available here.

