Montana Department Revenue mailing appraisal notices, public meetings planned

The Montana Department of Revenue is mailing property classification and appraisal notices to all owners of residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural land properties.

These notices are not tax bills.

They include the department’s determination of market or productivity value and the taxable value for your property that will be used by your county treasurer to determine the property taxes owed for tax year 2023 and 2024, according to a DoR release.

“It’s important that Montana property owners review this information,” Brendan Beatty, director of the Montana Department of Revenue, said in a release. “If property owners wait until property tax bills are sent in November, it will be too late for the department to correct property characteristics and make adjustments that may impact the value of the property for Tax Year 2023. So please review the notice as soon as possible and contact us if you have questions.”

If property owners disagree with the department’s determination of value for their property, they may submit a Request for Informal Classification and Appraisal Review (called Form AB-26) within 30 days of the date on their notice. Owners can electronically submit the form, download it, and find more information on the informal review process here.

In July, public meetings in cities and towns across the state will be held to help taxpayers understand the property valuation process and how the department determined the new values on their appraisal notices. Go to MTRevenue.gov for the dates, times, and venues of the public meetings being held.

The Great Falls meetings are set for July 10 at the Cascade County Courthouse Annex in the commission chambers.

The meetings are scheduled for 11:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 4:30-7 p.m.

The public can find contact information for local DoR field offices on the website or by calling 406-444-6900, or Montana Relay at 711 for hearing impaired.

