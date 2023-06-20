City animal shelter recommending pet owners prepare for July 4 holiday

The City of Great Falls Animal Shelter is encouraging pet owners to plan ahead to ensure the safety and well-being of their pets for the Fourth of July holiday.

The shelter offers microchipping service for $25, providing an additional layer of protection for pets while helping them find their way home if they become lost.

“Microchipping is a simple and safe procedure that involves inserting a tiny chip beneath the pet’s skin. This chip contains a unique identification number that can be scanned by veterinarians, animal shelters, and other pet care professionals,” Jill VanOverbeke, shelter veterinary technician, said in a release. “By ensuring that your pet is microchipped, you significantly increase the chances of being reunited if they are separated from you during the holiday festivities.”

Pet owners can visit the shelter during operating hours. Proof of rabies vaccination is required and no appointment is necessary.

The shelter also recommends:

creating a quiet safe space for pets during fireworks;

consult with a veterinarian about medication if your pet is sensitive to loud noises;

make sure your pet’s collar is secure and has current contact information in case they run away during fireworks.

For more information about microchipping services and other resources available at the shelter, visit the website or call 406-454-2276.

