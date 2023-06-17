Sunday Reads: June 18

Happy Father’s Day to all the dads in Great Falls.

Here’s this week’s reading list.

The New York Times: 39 Tony-nominated performers on why they act: ‘It’s intoxicating’

Reuters: Amtrak wants $8 bln in US funding for infrastructure projects

The Economist: Ukraine’s counter-offensive appears to have begun

The New York Times: Pandemic stimulus aid may not be doing enough to help schools

Reuters: Analysis: US hotel developers run out of cash as construction lending dries up

The New York Times: The U.S. is paying billions to Russia’s nuclear agency. Here’s why.

NPR: Nearly a year later, most Americans oppose Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe

The Missoulian: Republic Services accused of ‘predatory pricing’ in war over waste in Missoula.

NPR: These are the winners of the 2023 James Beard Awards

Associated Press: NIL Summit generates predictions of more dramatic changes on college landscape

Reuters: Fixing Boeing’s supply chain has been “frustratingly slow.” Here’s why.

The Washington Post: Record-high shortage of chemo drugs puts patients at risk

The New York Times: After $690 million in fare evasion, M.T.A. looks past enforcement

