Commissioners to consider additional TIF funds for Civic Center façade project

Commissioners will consider approving $400,000 of downtown tax increment financing funds during their June 20 meeting to complete the Civic Center façade project.

Commissioners awarded a $5,411,682 contract to Talisman Construction Services for the project in April 2021.

Construction is expected to be completed in October.

Civic Center project nearing completion

The city bonded the project and commissioners authorized up to $6 million. The city bonded $5,550,551.75.

The city bonded against the downtown TIF district and uses those TIF funds to pay the annual debt service of about $450,000.

Civic Center façade project set for summer completion [2022]

Since the bond was issued, there have been two change orders and a third is expected before the project is completed.

The first change order in October 2021 included:

repair of the auditorium parapet

repair of protruding and failing bricks

removal of excess mortar

repair of steel corrosion

fly loft parapet work

parapet through-wall flashing

east entry soffit panel

east entry substrate rebuild

revised east row panels and substrate prep

additional concrete at east side stair

That change order added about $300,000 to the project, increasing the total cost to just over $5.7 million, according to city staff.

Civic Center façade project progressing [2022]

City staff anticipate another change order from the contractor for about $100,000 or more and it will be presented to commissioners.

Since the city issued a bond below the $6 million authorized by commissioners, the change orders have increased the project cost above what was bonded, so staff is requesting up to $400,000 of additional downtown tax increment financing funds to complete the project.

Commissioners approve $300,000 more for Civic Center repair project [2021]

The downtown TIF fund currently has a $4,316,637 balance, according to the city.

Commissioners could deny the TIF request, causing the city to pay the contractor with funds from other sources such as CARES Act money or the general fund. Staff doesn’t recommend that option.

City staff presented the request to the Downtown Development Partnership during a May 24 meeting.

Members of the DDP expressed concern about continuing to use TIF funds for the Civic Center since it was targeted by a local legislator during the last session, but staff and the city’s bond counsel contend it’s an eligible use of TIF funds.

The DDP voted unanimously to recommend that commissioners approve the TIF request.

