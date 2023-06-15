Two neighborhood councils meet June 19-23

Two neighborhood councils meet next week.

Neighborhood Council 5 meets at 7 p.m. June 19 in the Great Falls Clinic Specialty Center conference room, 3000 15th Ave. S.

Agenda items include the annual ice cream social, candidate forum plans and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC5, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 4 meets at 6:30 p.m. June 22 at the Heritage Baptist Church, 900 52nd St. N.

Agenda items include Great Falls Fire Rescue’s new Community Connect program, Chamber of Commerce update and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC4, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

Want to serve on a Neighborhood Council?

Filing for the 2023 municipal elections is open through June 19.

There are nine neighborhood council districts within the City of Great Falls.

Filing for the city election opens April 20

Each district council is comprised of five members elected to a two-year term during the city’s general election on Nov. 7.

Candidates for the neighborhood council must be residents of their designated neighborhood district and qualified electors.

All newly elected officials will take office in January 2024.

No filing fees are required, but a Declaration for Nomination and Oath of Candidacy Form must be submitted to the Cascade County Election Office by June 19.

