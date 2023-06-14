City animal shelter hosting cardboard regatta

The City of Great Falls Animal Shelter is hosting a cardboard regatta on July 9 at Wadsworth Park.

The regatta offers an opportunity for creativity, teamwork, and friendly competition as participants construct their own vessels using only cardboard and other approved materials.

Crews can consist of up to two crew members in the boat for the race. You can have as many people helping with design and building as you want.

Crew members must be at least six years old.

All crew members are required to bring and wear a life jacket at all times in the water.

Crews can register in advance or on the day of the event up to one hour before the event begins.

There are four categories for the regatta:

Buccaneers: The crew members must be 8-13 years old. Entry fee is $20

Mariners: General public category. Crews can consist of any age. Entry fee is $25.

Yachtsmen: Corporate category. These are boats that are built and/or sponsored by an organization or business. Entry fee is $50.

Scallywags: These are the boats that didn’t follow the building rules. Entry fee: $25.

Registration fees benefit the shelter operations and the regatta is free to watch.

Team registration opens at 11 a.m. and the races begin at 1 p.m.

More information and the registration form is here.

