Neighborhood council meetings June 12-16

Three neighborhood councils meet next week.

Neighborhood Council 7 meets at 7 p.m. June 12 in the Civic Center Gibson Room.

Agenda items include Whittier School, community clean-up, ice cream social committee reports and neighborhood concerns.

Neighborhood Council 3 is holding a special meeting at 4 p.m. June 14 in the Corpus Christi Church, 410 22nd Ave. N.E.

Agenda items fundraising for Skyline and Valley View parks, summer celebration and neighborhood concerns.

Neighborhood Council 8 meets at 6 p.m. June 15 in the Women’s Annex of the Great Falls Transition Center, 1019 15th St. N.

Agenda items include ice cream social, July/August meeting schedule, council vacancy and neighborhood concerns.

Parties interested in filling the council vacancy must be registered voters living within the council boundaries and willing to serve the remainder of a two-year position through December 2023.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

Want to serve on a Neighborhood Council?

Filing for the 2023 municipal elections is open through June 19.

There are nine neighborhood council districts within the City of Great Falls.

Filing for the city election opens April 20

Each district council is comprised of five members elected to a two-year term during the city’s general election on Nov. 7.

Candidates for the neighborhood council must be residents of their designated neighborhood district and qualified electors.

All newly elected officials will take office in January 2024.

No filing fees are required, but a Declaration for Nomination and Oath of Candidacy Form must be submitted to the Cascade County Election Office by June 19.

