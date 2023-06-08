City approves change order for new aquatic center

City Commissioners voted unanimously on June 6 to approve a third change order to Swank Enterprises for $116,680.25 for the new indoor aquatic and recreation center.

Steve Herrig, Park and Recreation director, said some of the changes are needed to address increasing the capacity for the fire suppression system, but others are adding in alternatives that weren’t included in the original contract due to funding.

Herrig said the change order cost will likely be covered entirely with dollars from the fundraising campaign, with the possibility of supplemental funds from the Park District or other Park and Rec funds.

The changes include:

Add two each volleyball inserts: $1,329.57

Interior partition framing size changes: $1,423.03

4” to 6” backflow and riser for fire sprinkler system: $8,469.27

Gym finish revisions: $2,119.79

Corner guard change: $2,404.78

Alternate #12, operable partition: $19,632.07

Tile changes in locker room area: $12,299.47

RCP storm water connection in 29th street: $2,944.15

Alternate #5, gymnasium divider: $17,282.17

Alternate #6, sauna: $48,775.95

Commissioners awarded the initial $18,349,000 contract to Swank in November 2021. That contract included a base bid of $17,995,000 and one alternate for $354,000.

In March 2022, commissioners approved the first change order, which was a savings of $244,655 to the original contract price. That change didn’t affect amenities but was changed materials for a cost savings, according to Park and Rec.

In July 2022, commissioners approved a second change order for $91,029.98 for plan review and permit fees, as well as structural enhancements, according to Park and Rec.

The new 45,000-square-foot indoor aquatics and recreation center is set to open in May 2024 in Lions Park at 900 29th St. S.

The facility includes a recreation pool, lap pool, gym, fitness center, walking track, multipurpose room, party room, locker rooms, restrooms, child watch area, lobby and offices.

The facility was identified as a community need in the 2016 Park and Recreation Master Plan.

It will also assist with water training needs for Malmstrom Air Force Base and the Montana Air National Guard.

The city received a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense’s Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation that is being matched through the sale of bonds by the park maintenance district.

Commissioner Susan Wolff said the facility would bring in more activities and it was worth the additional items to have a quality facility.

“I think we’re being forward thinking,” Wolff said.

Mayor Bob Kelly said that the community was curious about the fee structure.

Herrig said they received a pro forma back from their consultant and will likely start formulating the fee structure in the fall, well ahead of the planned opening since they’ll want to start selling memberships beforehand.

Commissioner Rick Tryon asked if the military community would also have the same fee structure.

Herrig said staff would bring a recommended fee structure to the commission, but it was their decision to set that fee structure.

