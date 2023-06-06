Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument Interpretive Center open for summer visitors

The Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument Interpretive Center in Fort Benton is open for summer visitors.

The center opened in 2005 and the summer hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Stop by the front desk to get boating information for those planning to float the river, watch the film White Cliffs, Wild River, and get the lay of the land from their scale-model exhibit of the entire 149-mile river corridor.

The center’s exhibits include Chief Josephs’ surrender rifle, relinquished after the Nez Perce Tribe’s 1,170-mile trek to escape Army control, and a life-sized replica Murphy freight wagon, commonly used to transport shipments arriving on steamboats at Fort Benton’s levee to destinations throughout the Pacific Northwest Territory, according to the center.

Children younger than 16 may enter for free. The adult entry fee is $5. The center accepts interagency passes, such as those for military veterans and seniors.

To arrange tours for groups larger than six people, call ahead at 406-622-4000.

Any changes to hours of operation will be noted on the center’s website.

BLM photo by Gina Baltrusch.

