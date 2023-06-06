Library levy approved

Updated at 11 p.m.

The library levy has passed, according to preliminary results.

As of the 10:53 p.m. preliminary county, there were 7,223 votes for the levy and 6,604 against.

It’s unclear how many ballots are left to count, but election staff said they didn’t believe it was enough to change the results.

Cascade County elections officials are counting ballots for the June 6 library levy election.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. and according to several sources, officials started counting ballots at 10 a.m.

Sandra Merchant, county clerk and recorder, said that about 26,000 ballots were issued and as of June 5, about 12,000 had been returned.

On the 10:45 p.m. 13,827 votes had been counted.

Key things to know for the June 6 library election

Merchant said that things had gone smoothly at Exhibition Hall on election day.

Under the law, elections officials can run voted ballots through the tabulator on election day but cannot run reports of the votes until after the polls closed at 8 p.m.

Court hears updates on library levy election

This is a single issue election, with a yes or no question on whether the city charter should be amended from the two mills the city currently allowed and increase it to up to 17 mills.

Court appoints monitor for June 6 library levy election

If approved, the city does not have to mill the maximum and those mills are set annually during the budget process.

Photo by Matt Ehnes of Jared’s Detours

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

