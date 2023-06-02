Neighborhood Council 9 meets June 8

Neighborhood Council 9 meets at 7 p.m. June 8 at 1st Church of the Nazarene, 1727 2nd Ave. S.

Agenda items include the citizen complaint process, Facebook page update, Neighborhood Watch, crime mapping report, Park and Recreation board update, and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC9, including boundaries and contact information, is here and here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

Want to serve on a Neighborhood Council?

Filing for the 2023 municipal elections is open through June 19.

There are nine neighborhood council districts within the City of Great Falls.

Filing for the city election opens April 20

Each district council is comprised of five members elected to a two-year term during the city’s general election on Nov. 7.

Candidates for the neighborhood council must be residents of their designated neighborhood district and qualified electors.

All newly elected officials will take office in January 2024.

No filing fees are required, but a Declaration for Nomination and Oath of Candidacy Form must be submitted to the Cascade County Election Office by June 19.

