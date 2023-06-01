Street sweeping June 5-8

The street sweeping schedule for June 5-8 is below.

Residents are asked to remove their vehicles from the area from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on their scheduled day.

The schedule may change or be canceled due to weather.

June 5: All streets and avenues from Division Road to Old Havre Highway from Smelter Avenue Northeast to Riverview Drive East

June 6: All streets and avenues from Riverview Drive East to Choteau Avenue Northeast from Division Road to 5th Street Northeast

June 7: All streets and avenues from Riverview Drive East to 36th Avenue Northeast from 5th Street Northeast to 9th Street Northeast; 7th Street Northeast from 36th Avenue Northeast to Country Side Village

June 8: All streets and avenues from 9th Street Northeast to Bootlegger Trail from Skyline Drive Northeast to Choteau Avenue Northeast; Eagles Crossing, Great Bear Avenue, and 33rd Avenue Northeast from U.S. Highway 87 to east city limit

