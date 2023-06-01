Electric City Water Park opens June 2

The Electric City Water Park opens for the season June 2.

The park will be open through Aug. 20 daily from noon to 6 p.m.

Admission is $6 for youth 3-17 and $9 for adults.

One child two and under is free with a paying adult and additional children are $2 each.

Daily lap swim and water walking is June 2-Aug. 19, Monday through Friday, 9-11 a.m. for $4 daily or $40 monthly.

Pool rentals are available from 6:30-8:30 p.m. nightly, including lifeguards, board, tubes and life jackets.

Passes are available for multiple visits.

Ten visits are $54 from youth and $81 for adult; or 30 visits for $135 for youth and $203 for adults.

For more information, call Great Falls Park and Recreation at 406-771-1265 or go to the city website.

