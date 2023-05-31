Police make arrests in weekend incident

Great Falls Police Department said on May 31 that the person they were looking for yesterday in connection to a weekend incident has been arrested, as has another person connected to the incident.

Terry Leroy Brasda, 54, and Lawrence Matthew Brasda, 31, were both arrested on Tuesday and have been both been charged with felony robbery, aggravated burglary and misdemeanor theft.

Lawrence Brasda has also been charged with misdemeanor destruction/tampering with communication device.

According to GFPD, around 11:15 p.m. May 29, dispatchers received a call for help from a house in the 1400 block of 36th Avenue Northeast.

As officers were responding, additional calls were made to 911, including a report of a possible gunshot and two men fleeing in a vehicle, according to GFPD.

GFPD officers arrived and found the male tenant had been assaulted by the two males who allegedly stole his firearm.

Officers learned a firearm was discharged, but no one was struck by a bullet, and the parties involved knew each other, according to GFPD.

On May 30, the investigation continued and officers identified the two male suspects and believed they were at a residence at the 1100 block of 7th Avenue South.

As a precaution, before officers made contact at the house, Longfellow Elementary School was put in shelter in place status, according to GFPD.

The incident extended past the end of the school day and students were released with care, according to GFPD.

Terry Brasda was arrested at the house without incident.

Lawrence Brasda was arrested later on May 30 at the GFPD.

According to charging documents in district court, officers were dispatched to the a residence in the 1400 block of 36th Avenue Northeast around 11:15 p.m. May 29.

When officers arrived, Braydon Schott walked out of the apartment shirtless and bleeding from apparent injuries to his face, according to charging documents.

A woman and two young children also walked out of the unit, according to the court documents.

The male resident told officers that he heard a knock on their door and when he answered it, the Brasdas walked in, according to court documents.

The Brasdas accused Schott of hurting children, threatened him with physical violence, assaulted him and stole his gun, according to court documents. Schott told officers that the prior night, he had disciplined his two-year-old son by slapping him in the face, according to court documents. The boy’s mother told her cousin about the incident, and Lawrence Bradsa is her cousin’s boyfriend, according to charging documents. Schott told police that he had put their two children to bed and the two-year-old kept coming out his room, so Schott took him by the arm and brought him back to bed. The boy was screaming and Schott put his hand over the boy’s mouth then slapped him, according to charging documents. Scott told police that he wasn’t trying to hurt his son, but wanted him to listen, according to court documents. Schott was charged with a felony count of assault on a minor. Terry Brasda has prior convictions for criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute, criminal possession of dangerous drugs and endangering the welfare of a child. Lawrence Brasda has prior convictions for intimidation, theft, criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

